Person rushed to hospital after shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in an east Charlotte neighborhood Saturday night.
The shooting happened after 8 p.m. on Snow Lane, between Idlewild Road and E. W.T. Harris Boulevard. Medic confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.