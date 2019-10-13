Overturned cargo ship to be disassembled in St. Simons Sound

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) -Maritime experts working to remove the Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound have decided to disassemble the ship where it lays.
The decision to take the craft apart comes after experts concluded that it is not possible to safely turn and float the vessel in the waterway. The Unified Command response team will develop a plan to remove the Golden Ray’s entire hull, components, and cargo.
Crews are continuing to remove fuel from oil tanks onboard the Golden Ray. More than 225,000 gallons have been removed since the cargo vessel flipped in September.
The Georgia Department of Health has issued a swimming and fishing advisory, and members of the public are encouraged to visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website or call (844) 863-0325 for further public health information and advisories.
Members of the public should not touch oil or attempt to rescue oiled birds or wildlife. They should instead report any sightings of oil to (800) 424-8802 and report any oiled wildlife to (800) 261-0980.
- Crews report new discharge from Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound
- Entire crew rescued from capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast
- Focus shifts to salvage, pollution mitigation of capsized ship off Ga. coast
- Coast Guard: “Discharge” leaking from overturned ship in St. Simons Sound
- Crews say it could take months to remove capsized ship from St. Simons Sound
- Flipped cargo ship in St. Simons Sound having impact on local economy
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.