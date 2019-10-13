Geekie scores twice in 4-1 beatdown of Bridgeport

Geekie extended his point streak to four games (3g, 2a), making him the only Checker to record at least one point in each game. He finished the game as part of a seven-way tie for second in league scoring … Gibbons (1g, 3a) and Roland McKeown (4a) are also on a point-per-game pace to start the season … Luostarinen has goals in back-to-back games … Forsberg is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .953 save percentage … The Checkers were a perfect 10-for-10 on the penalty kill in the two-game set against Bridgeport, including a 6-for-6 performance tonight … Forwards Max McCormick and Spencer Smallman missed the game due to injury … Forward Stelio Mattheos and defensemen Cavan Fitzgerald, Alex Lintuniemi and Kyle Wood were the other scratches.