Franklin Graham’s Decision America Tour brings prayer to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People packed PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte to welcome Franklin Graham on the homestretch of his Decision America: Tar Heel State Tour on Saturday.
Charlotte is one of eight cities Graham visited during the tour of his home state of North Carolina.
Graham stood in solidarity with those who showed up and prayed for the nation’s leaders and the country.
“Every word of the Bible is true,” tweeted Graham after his stop in Charlotte. “I don’t understand it all, but I believe it all. It’s God’s Word from cover to cover.”
According to the tour’s website, Graham “plans to share the Good News of Jesus Christ at each stop, calling the lost into a life-changing relationship with Christ—and encouraging Christians to boldly live out their faith.”
Graham also stopped in Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, and Charlotte before making his final appearance in Asheville.
