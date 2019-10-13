Analysis: With sacks and picks piling up, is this Panthers defense the NFL’s best?

On Tampa Bay’s third offensive possession, Carolina’s front seven started converting on its pressure. On first-and-10 from midfield, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. — filling in for Kawann Short, who is out for the year with a shoulder injury — shoved the Bucs guard across from him straight into the backfield, forcing Winston to step up in the pocket — and right into Gerald McCoy. It was McCoy’s first sack of the year, and considering it came against his former team, he glared at Tampa Bay’s sideline right after.