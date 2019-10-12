82-year-old woman reported missing after leaving for restaurant in York Co.

MISSING: YCSO Deputies are looking for Joan Horton Byrdic. Byrdic was last seen at Pruit Health Care off Herlong Rd. in Rock Hill. She left going to Hardees around 4:00 PM.

Byrdic was driving a 2013 White Honda Civic SC plate BTR-154. Info? Call 911 or 803-628-3056.#YCSONews pic.twitter.com/P0HhdD5vWt