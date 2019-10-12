82-year-old woman reported missing after leaving for restaurant in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -Deputies are looking for an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing after leaving for a restaurant in Rock Hill Friday afternoon.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Joan Horton Byrdic was last seen at PruittHealth Care off Herlong Road in Rock Hill visiting a family member.
Officials say she left going to Hardees around 4 p.m.
Byrdic is described as a white female, standing about 4′11″ tall and weighing around 100 pounds, with grey hair. She was reportedly driving a 2013 White Honda Civic with South Carolina license plate BTR-154.
If you have information, you are asked to call 911 or 803-628-3056.
