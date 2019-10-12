There is finally rain in the forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will be moving through the Carolinas today. There is only a small chance for a shower – maybe 20%. Highs will still be on the warm side too. We will reach the low 80s this afternoon.
On Sunday, the front will stall and a disturbance will run along it – giving us a chance for showers. It doesn’t look like the kind of rain that will kick out the drought, but it will still be quite welcome! Most places will pick up less than half an inch. Highs will range in the low to mid 70s.
Monday will be quite a nice day, with highs in the upper 70s. Then another chance for rain will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. This chance looks a little more impressive than the one on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days. We could pick up a decent helping of rain this time around.
After that front moves through, we are in for some really nice fall weather. Highs will be around 70° with sunny skies.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.