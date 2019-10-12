Scattered showers possible Sunday, more rain possible this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move into the region on Sunday bringing the chance for scattered rain showers as we end up our weekend.
Monday will be mainly dry, with another round of rain possible for late Tuesday into Wednesday. Cooler and drier weather return for the end of the work week.
A cold front will move into the region overnight into Sunday morning, bringing the chance for scattered rain on Sunday. Sunday morning will start off around 60 degrees early, with afternoon high temperatures around 73, under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Sunday.
A few rain showers may linger Sunday night into Monday, with Monday morning low temperatures around 57 degrees, and Monday afternoon high temperatures around 78 degrees. After a cool Tuesday morning low temperature of 56 degrees, Tuesday afternoon will feature high temperatures around 75 degrees, with the chance for scattered, late day rain showers.
Another cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, which will keep the chance for rain in the forecast through midweek. Wednesday morning will start off around 60 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures around 73 degrees, and scattered rain possible throughout the day.
More sunshine returns for Thursday, with a chilly morning low of 46 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures around 68 degrees. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with low temperatures around 44 degrees, and Friday afternoon high temperatures around 72 degrees.
Next weekend looks to start off mostly sunny and dry, with Saturday high temperatures around 74 degrees. A few rain showers may develop next Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s.
Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
