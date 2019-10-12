Person rushed to hospital after north Charlotte shooting

By WBTV Web Staff | October 11, 2019 at 8:31 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 8:31 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte Friday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Dundeen Street around 6 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call for service.

Officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. He has been taken by Medic to a nearby hospital.

No suspects are detained at this time, but the incident is being actively investigated by officers.

No further information was released.

