NC car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in SC

NC car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in SC
By WBTV Web Staff | October 12, 2019 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 5:43 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car chase that started in Union County led to an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the situation began with a burglary off of Plyler Mill Road, south of Monroe.

The suspect fled in a vehicle into Lancaster, SC where the shooting occurred on Camp Creek Road Sunday afternoon.

The injured suspect has since been airlifted to the hospital.

The shooting involved a Union County deputy.

South Carolina Law Enforcement will investigate.

No further information at this time.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.