Man shot during confrontation after suspects went into Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot during a confrontation after two people walked into an apartment in Charlotte late Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at Parkland Commons on Parkland Circle around 10 p.m.
Police say the man was inside an apartment when two males went into the residence.
The man was shot during a confrontation, and was taken by MEDIC with possibly life-threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene and have not been located.
Police say they do not believe anyone else was inside the residence when the shooting happened.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.