Longtime Union Co. deputy suddenly passes away, sheriff’s office says

“The outstanding partnership he fostered on behalf of the UCSO with the Town of Indian Trail will forever be remembered as a tribute to his leadership,” the post read. “Chase Hampton Coble was 43 years old and is survived by his daughter, Summer, his mother, Linda Phifer, step-father, Jimmy Phifer and his brother, Chuck. Please keep his family, the UCSO and his many friends in your prayers for the difficult days ahead. He will be greatly missed.”