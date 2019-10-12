Jacksonville native sets out on spacewalk

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A NASA astronaut from the east is suiting up this morning for the second of five planned spacewalks this month.
Astronaut Christina Koch from Jacksonville will be alongside astronaut Andrew Morgan. The duo will spend 6.5 hours swapping out the International Space Station's batteries with newer, lithium-ion batteries.
The batteries store power generated by the station's solar arrays to provide power to ISS when it's not in sunlight.
The two set out at 7:38 a.m. Friday.
Koch, who is seven months into her space flight, will set out on the first-ever female spacewalk on Monday, October 21 after the first attempt was called off due to spacesuit issues.
You can watch the spacewalk here, live on NASA TV and online.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.