Glenmary releases list of men credibly accused of sexual abuse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Catholic society of priests and brothers headquartered in Cincinnati has released a list of 11 men it believes are credibly accused of sexual abuse.
Glenmary Home Missioners commissioned the forensic review that gave rise to the list last year.
The goal of releasing the list is to promote transparency and help bring about healing for the victims, Glenmary President Father Dan Dorsey stated in a letter.
“Glenmary has become painfully aware that in the past we have failed to protect minors and vulnerable adults,” Dorsey said. “In addition, we have realized how often our response to victims has been inadequate. We deeply regret these failures. We continue to seek your forgiveness for our mistakes. We are committed to healing and justice for all those involved.”
Glenmary defines a credible allegation as one in which a preponderance of the evidence suggests the allegation is true, Dorsey explains, or where there is a conviction in court or an admission of truth by the accused.
The list of 11 men includes seven priests and four brothers. It is available here.
Dorsey said the list could be expanded as investigations underway come to a close.
Glenmary’s publication of the list comes two months after two teenage girls accused a Glenmary priest in the Covington Diocese of touching them inappropriately.
A grand jury declined to indict the priest in September, meaning it found no evidence a crime was committed.
Glenmary is urging anyone with information about abuse concerning Glenmarians to contact the appropriate authorities.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.