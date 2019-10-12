Five former Charlotte Catholic clergy on list of credibly accused abusers

(WBTV) - A Catholic society of priests and brothers headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio has released a list of 11 men it believes are credibly accused of sexual abuse. The list includes five men who formerly served in Charlotte.
Glenmary Home Missioners commissioned the forensic review that gave rise to the list in 2018. The goal of releasing the list is to promote transparency and help bring about healing for the victims, Glenmary President Father Dan Dorsey stated in a letter.
“Glenmary has become painfully aware that in the past we have failed to protect minors and vulnerable adults,” Dorsey said. “In addition, we have realized how often our response to victims has been inadequate. We deeply regret these failures. We continue to seek your forgiveness for our mistakes. We are committed to healing and justice for all those involved.”
Glenmary defines a credible allegation as one in which a preponderance of the evidence suggests the allegation is true, Dorsey explains, or where there is a conviction in court or an admission of truth by the accused.
The list of 11 men includes seven priests and four brothers. It is available here.
Five of those men formerly served in Charlotte, according to the list.
- Al Behm
- Adelbert (Del) Holmes - Deceased
- Ed Smith - Deceased
- Gino Vertassich - Deceased
- Tony Jablonowski
“Glenmary found information pertaining to the criminal conviction of Jablonowski, who served as a priest “on loan” with Glenmary from 1976 to 1980. The charges against Jablonowski were related to his assignment in the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming, after he had left Glenmary,” the list reads.
Dorsey said the list could be expanded as investigations underway come to a close.
