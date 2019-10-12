Chesterfield police search for missing 35-year-old woman last seen near home

Chesterfield police search for missing 35-year-old woman last seen near home
Suzanne Jensen (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 12, 2019 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 6:53 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Suzanne Jensen, of the 8900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, was last seen in the area of her home, Thursday, Oct. 3. She was reported missing Friday, Oct. 11.

Jensen, 35, is described as a white female, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black cheetah pants, a pink T-shirt/jacket and flip flops.

Anyone with information about Jensen’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.