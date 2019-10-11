66-year-old reported missing after being last seen at N.C. stadium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old-man last seen at Carter-Finley Stadium Thursday night Raleigh.
Robert Duke Miles, Jr. is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.
Miles was last seen at Carter-Finley Stadium, heading west towards the fairgrounds.
He is describe as at white man who stands 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 185 pounds. He has gray balding hair and blue eyes.
The area around Carter-Finley was busy Thursday night as N.C. State played host to Syracuse at 8 p.m. Authorities did not say if Miles attended the game before he went missing.
Anyone with information asked to call N.C. State University Police, Detective Lopez at 919-515-3000.
