Sunshine and warmth kick off ‘mixed-bag’ weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Charlotte metro area under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Look for an increase in cloudiness this evening over the Mountains ahead of our next frontal passage. Overnight temperatures will revisit the 50s but increasing cloud cover should keep most areas from slightly warmer in comparison to last night.
The cold front is set to move over the Carolinas this weekend producing a generous amount of cloud cover, but don’t expect much rainfall at least of the first half of the weekend. Mostly dry and warm conditions will be in place Saturday with highs reaching the lower 80s again before just before the cold front moves over the area overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunday will bring most locations from the Mountains to the Sandhills a decent shot of scattered rain showers. Northwesterly winds will also aid in keeping high temperatures near average in lower 70s Sunday.
We’ll start the workweek dry on Monday, but models suggest this weekend’s cold front will stall just south of our region triggering a few waves of rain during the middle week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
