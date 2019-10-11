Rowan County drug dealers, including murder suspect, sentenced to federal prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Rowan County men were sentenced to prison on October 4, 2019, for unrelated instances of selling narcotics, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.
Willie Earl Williams, Jr., of Salisbury, was sentenced to 98 months’ imprisonment by the Honorable N. Carlton Tilley, Jr., in federal court in Greensboro. Williams pleaded guilty to distribution of a mixture and substance containing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine in Rowan County.
In addition to the prison term he was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after completing his sentence.
In September 2018, Williams was the third person charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Sabrina Annette Curzi, 40, and her boyfriend, Darryl Allen Wright, 34.
According to documents filed in court, Williams sold methamphetamine or cocaine base (“crack”) on six occasions between May 9, 2018, and June 5, 2018, to a confidential informant and to an undercover officer.
Joshua Dwayne Pruitt, 26, of Spencer, was also sentenced by Judge Tilley in federal court in Greensboro to 17 months’ imprisonment.
Pruitt pleaded guilty to distribution of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base. In addition to the prison term he was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release after completing his sentence. Pruitt sold 3.32 grams of crack cocaine to an undercover agent in Salisbury on May 15, 2018.
Both cases were investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Salisbury Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in a joint operation to combat firearm and controlled substance violations within Salisbury.
The cases were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry M. Meinecke.
