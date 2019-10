MISSING PERSON ALERT: @CCPDVa is searching for a missing 61 year old male. Gary Ruzich was last seen this morning near his residence on the 2800 block of Founders Bridge Rd. No foul play is suspected. If you see him, please contact our ECC at 804-748-1251 @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/FQ7Z5N6HLK