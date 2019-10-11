Person shot in northeast Charlotte

On person was shot on Eastway Drive on Oct. 11, 2019. (Source: Sky3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 11, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 4:22 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near a strip mall on Eastway Drive near E. Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed a male was taken to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to recover.

Police said no suspects were in custody as of 4:15 p.m.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting and no names have been released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.

