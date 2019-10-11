Person dies in hospital hours after being struck by car in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person who was struck by a vehicle in north Charlotte Friday morning died at the hospital hours later, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Hickory Lane, just south of I-85. Police have not said how the person was struck, but it appeared that the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic. CMPD said just before 1:30 p.m. that the victim had died.
No names have been released.
Statesville Ave. was closed for some time while crews worked at the scene.
No further information has been made public.
