Panthers in London means brunch in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Brunch news for you this weekend: look out for special opening times on Sunday as many restaurants are opening early so you can watch the Panthers play in London.
The game is at 9:30 a.m. EST. Places like Big Ben in South End are bringing the spirit of London to you with at early opening time, 8:30 a.m., and English breakfast to get you in the spirit.
Other places that aren't normally open are creating all new special menus for the weekend.
“We aren’t a typicaly brunch spot and that’s wht the menu is something we’re fabricating this week,” said Hugo San Martano, operating partner of Duckworths in Charlotte.
Duckworths does not usually do brunch butthis weekend they’re making special plans for it.
“We’re opening early at 9a.m. We’re going to have some breakfasty food, mimosas starting at 10 with the brunch law,” said San Martano.
“Too bad it’s not 9 o’clock. But 10 o clock is good enough. Football and drinking kind of go hand in hand,” said Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille.
Matt Wolhfarth opened Dilworth Grill 15 years ago. He says game days and how the team is playing makes a big impact on his business.
“It is that severe. The different bectween a one and 15 season is easily $100,000,” said Wohlfarth.
Wohlfarth says he’s feeling optimistic about the Panthers across the pond this weekend and opening up early for fans to come out and watch the game.
“You don’t know how many people are going to get out of bed early or miss church but I think it’s going to be a strong showing,” said Wohlfarth.
Duckworths is planning for the same with some new recipes at the bar and kitchen in the works.
“Testing some pancakes, breakfast pizzas. We’ll finalize that by the end of today,” said San Martano.
Before heading out to cheer on the Panthers this weekend call ahead.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.