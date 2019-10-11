Nice end to the work week, better rain chances in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool readings in the 40s and 50s are common in most neighborhoods this morning under clear skies and light northerly breezes. With plenty of dry air in place, more sunshine and above-average afternoon temperatures near 80° are expected again today with zero chance for much-needed rain.
After a pleasant evening, skies will be clear overnight with low temperatures back in the 50s again.
More sunshine and even warmer high temperatures in the low to mid 80s are forecast for Saturday with no rain yet again – a least during the daylight hours.
Rain chances remain low but do come up a little bit Saturday night as a late-day front moves into the region. With the front slow to clear the area, scattered light rain showers remain in the forecast Sunday with cooler highs in the middle 70s.
The long-range models are now consistently mapping out better rain chances coming our way for the middle part of next week, as one or more waves of low pressure ride up our way from the Gulf of Mexico. Maybe not drought busters, but welcome rain – possibly heavy at times – in the forecast!
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
