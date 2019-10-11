NC troopers looking for driver who collided head-on with cyclist, kept going

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who collided head-on with a cyclist in Caldwell County and kept going, leaving the cyclist critically injured.
According to Highway Patrol, troopers responded to and is investigating a hit-and-run collision in Caldwell County on US-221 near Grandfather Mountain on Thursday around 11:40 a.m.
Officials say a cyclist was traveling north on US-221, when a southbound minivan crossed the double yellow line in a curve, collided head-on with one of the cyclists, and continued without stopping.
The injured cyclist has been identified as a 61-year-old man from Sunrise, Florida. He was cycling in a group with his daughter and two others. The cyclist was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are searching for a charcoal grey 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan which may have damage to the right front, headlight, and/or right front fender area.
Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.
