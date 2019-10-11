A mix of weather expected as we head into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoon temperatures will continue for Saturday, with rain chances developing for Sunday and into next week.
Tonight into Saturday morning will feature mostly clear skies and cool morning low temperatures around 56 degrees. Saturday afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few rain showers late in the day (mainly for the mountains), with high temperatures around 83 degrees.
A cold front will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing the chance for scattered rain on Sunday. Sunday morning will start off around 60 degrees early, with afternoon high temperatures around 74, under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Sunday.
A few rain showers may linger Sunday night into Monday, with Monday morning low temperatures around 59 degrees, and Monday afternoon high temperatures around 76 degrees. After a cool Tuesday morning low temperature of 58 degrees, Tuesday afternoon will feature high temperatures around 75 degrees, with the chance for scattered, late day rain showers.
Another cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, which will keep the chance for rain in the forecast through midweek. Wednesday morning will start off around 59 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures around 74 degrees, and scattered rain possible throughout the day.
More sunshine returns for Thursday, with a chilly morning low of 44 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with low temperatures around 45 degrees, and Friday afternoon high temperatures around 73 degrees.
The U.S. Drought Monitor came out with the latest update Thursday, which expands the Moderate to Severe Drought for most of the Carolinas, and has now placed parts of upstate SC under an Extreme Drought, including the counties of York and Chester.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
