Man critically injured after being hit by pickup truck in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in Gastonia Wednesday morning.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Bessemer City Road and North Myrtle School Road at 6:31 a.m.
Officers say a pickup truck driver was headed south on Bessemer City Road when a 62-year-old man was struck. The man was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then flown to Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte.
Police say the man is in critical condition.
The Gastonia Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 704-842-5167.
