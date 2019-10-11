Man critically injured after being hit by pickup truck in Gastonia

A Gastonia man is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck at Bessemer City Road and North Myrtle School Road on Oct. 9. If you have any tips please call Officer Lefevers at 704-842-5167 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. https://t.co/ghSITFXHcA pic.twitter.com/vktBcw7PjP