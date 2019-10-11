Lufkin parents accused of abusing, not seeking treatment for son with leukemia

Police later interviewed Creevey, who said about two weeks prior, she hit her son on the rear with her hand, causing his face to hit the wall and his nose to start bleeding, according to the affidavit. She said she gave her son a bucket and rag, but did not help him clean himself. Then, a few days earlier, she said she hit her son in the face, knocking him to the floor, according to the affidavit. She said she did it because he had thrown up on himself and she became really frustrated with him.