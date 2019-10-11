KNOW HIM? Sunset Beach police seek to ID person of interest after white nationalist stickers left throughout town

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Sunset Beach Police Department are hoping the public can help identify a person of interest after propaganda for a white nationalist hate group was left throughout the town.
Chief Ken Klamar said someone recently placed “To Ourselves and our Posterity” stickers on town property at several locations in Sunset Beach. The phrase appears in the Preamble to the United States Constitution, which outlines the principles the country would be founded on.
The stickers also advertise a website linked to a white nationalist hate group.
The police department took to Facebook Thursday afternoon and posted surveillance images of someone Klamar said is a person of interest in the case.
If you have any information, contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at 910-579-6297. Tips can be kept anonymous.
