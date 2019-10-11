Fire extinguished in bathroom at Hopewell High School

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - School officials say someone apparently set something in a bathroom at Hopewell High School Friday.
The fire was in the boys’ bathroom and was quickly extinguished.
Officials say all students and staff are safe and no one was injured. Everyone returned to the building and instruction resumed.
An investigation is underway, and school officials say any student found in violation of the Code of Student Conduct will face disciplinary action.
WBTV previously reported on a fire that happened in a bathroom at the school in 2016.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.