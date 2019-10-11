3 charged for shooting, armed robbery in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged three people in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened Wednesday night in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged charged 22-year-old Chaunquarius Robinson, 21-year-old Elijah Mingo and 19-year-old Nijel Hitchcock for their involvement in the case.
On Wednesday, around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to a victim at a local hospital who had an apparent gunshot wound. The victim said he was robbed by three black males, and two had guns. The suspects allegedly demanded items from the victims, and during the robbery, one of the suspects shot the victim in the right arm. The suspects fled from the scene on foot.
Officers were able to locate Robinson, Mingo and Hitchcock who were all on electronic monitoring, nearby the incident area. Their charges are as follows:
- Robinson was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was recently incarcerated and released in February 2019. He has prior charges for larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, stolen vehicle and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.
- Mingo was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in city limits, injury to property and resist/obstruct/delay. He was recently released from being incarcerated in January 2019. He has prior charges for breaking and/or entering and trafficking drugs.
- Hitchcock was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist/obstruct/delay. He was recently incarcerated and released in March 2019. He has prior charges for larceny of vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and a stolen firearm.
All of the individuals above were on electronic monitoring for approximately 90 days.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website.
