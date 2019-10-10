16-year-old shot outside Fort Mill apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in front of an apartment in Fort Mill Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. at a complex on Forest Ridge Drive, which is just off Highway 21.
Fort Mill police say several people were gathered outside the apartment when someone approached them and fired several shots before taking off. A 16-year-old girl was struck and taken to Piedmont Medical Center by a bystander.
Detectives believe the shooter is a juvenile who either knows the victim or the others who were present during the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
No names have been released.
