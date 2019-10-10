Temperatures attempt to return the 80s before the weekend arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine and partly cloudy skies will push temperatures into the upper 70s over the next few hours. Expect dry conditions through the remainder of the workweek as high pressure resides over the Carolinas.
Another cool night is ahead as lows across the Piedmont will dip into the low 50s and into the 40s across the Mountains and Foothills. Highs in the 80s make a comeback tomorrow and for the first part of the week.
The easterly movement of the high currently centered over the Eastern U.S. will give way to a frontal passage over the weekend, however, the cold front appears to moisture-stricken by the time it arrives in the Carolinas Saturday.
Expect a few scattered showers and storms in the Mountains and Foothills by Saturday afternoon with isolated showers arriving in the Piedmont overnight into Sunday morning. Rain chances will stay around 20% for the entire weekend - so no drenches to suppress the drought.
Cooler and drier air moves in behind the front Sunday keeping afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Some long-range models are hinting at perhaps a better rain chance coming our way mid-week, but that’s a long way off. We’ll be monitoring the trends and keep you posted.
Have a great Thursday,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
