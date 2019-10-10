Sex offender arrested in peeping Tom case, police still searching for second peeper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested and a second man is being sought in connection to two separate peeping Tom cases at the same south Charlotte home.
The incidents happened in the early morning hours of October 4 and 5 at a home on Thuringer Court. The victim saw one of the men on the second night looking into one of her windows. When she reported it and looked at her surveillance video, she saw a different man had been at the window the night before.
Investigators say through tips from the community and the surveillance video they identified the Oct. 4 suspect as 61-year-old Timothy Scott Martin. They say Martin, who was convicted of second-degree rape in 2001, removed a light outside the home then remained there for a short time before leaving on foot.
Martin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor secret peeping.
Police are still trying to identify the man who was caught on surveillance video on Oct. 5. He is described as a thin, tall black male with dreadlocks past his shoulders and a goatee.
He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and black socks with pool sandals. They say when the victim saw him peeping in her window, he “casually walked away on foot.”
“We’re all living our lives, we don’t need these people interrupting our lives in this disgusting manner,” Jim Rowe, who lives in the neighborhood, told WBTV on Tuesday.
Several residents said the neighborhood was on edge after the incidents were reported.
“I was really scared, because it felt like it was a sexual predator,” another neighbor said.
She and others nearby say they have all gotten closer as neighbors while trying to track the men down.
They say they try not to live in fear, but wanted both men caught. One woman in the neighborhood said she recognized Martin in the video and told police.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.