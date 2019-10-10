Scattered showers possible this weekend, but not guaranteed...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly clear skies and cool temperatures will develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures around 53 degrees. A little patchy fog will be possible for the valleys and rural areas.
Friday will start off cool early, yet warm to around 80 degrees for the afternoon hours, with mostly sunny skies.
Friday night into Saturday morning will feature mostly clear skies and cool morning low temperatures around 56 degrees. Saturday afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few rain showers late in the day, with high temperatures around 83 degrees.
A cold front will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing the chance for scattered rain on Sunday. Sunday morning will start off around 60 degrees early, with afternoon high temperatures around 75, under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Sunday.
A few rain showers may linger Sunday night into Monday, with Monday morning low temperatures around 59 degrees, and Monday afternoon high temperatures around 77 degrees. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with morning low temperatures around 57 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures around 76 degrees, with the chance for a few rain showers.
Another cold front will move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday, which will keep the chance for rain in the forecast. Wednesday morning will start off around 62 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures around 75 degrees. More sunshine is expected by Thursday, with a chilly morning low of 48 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures around 72 degrees.
The U.S. Drought Monitor came out with the latest update today, which expands the Moderate to Severe Drought for most of the Carolinas, and has now placed parts of upstate SC under an Extreme Drought, including the counties of York and Chester.
Right now, we are keeping rain chances mainly at 20% to 40% for next week, due to a lack of confidence in the weather models depiction of rain, yet keep up with the latest weather forecast as we may be increasing rain chances, as weather models are beginning to trend wetter.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
