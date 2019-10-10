Parkinsons Symposium held in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by TenderHearted Home Care: Information and Inspiration would describe the order of the day at the Parkinson’s symposium this year. There was some great information given by Jennifer Price, NP of Trellis Supportive Care, and also some inspiring testimonials from past and present clients.
One past client especially wished that he and his family would have started with palliative care services long before they did, but did not realize all the benefits of the program.
US World Meds brought to the symposium Dr. Laxman Bahroo, a movement specialist from Georgetown University. He shared of some of the latest treatment options for those with Parkinson’s Disease and answered good questions from the attendees. His focus was on the treatment with the Apokyn drug that is changing the lives of many Parkinson’s patients.
One such patient is Joe, who also came as a patient ambassador to share the experience of his journey with Parkinson’s and what a difference using Apokyn has made in his life. He can now work full time and do many of the activities that he enjoys with his new wife and great supporter, Sarah.
Charles Manning, RN of Ashfield Healthcare shared about working with those patients desiring to start with the Apokyn treatment and travels around North Carolina to coach and monitor their use of the drug.
There were 61 participants and 16 vendors in attendance at the beautiful Lewis Hall of First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury. Participants included some professional healthcare clinicians, but mostly there were those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
The presenting sponsors that helped to coordinate the event along with the PARC (Parkinson’s Advocacy of Rowan County) support group included their sponsor, TenderHearted Home Care and Accelerate Therapy and Performance, Brookdale Senior Living of Salisbury, Smart Changes Household Move Management, Trellis Supportive Care, Thrivent Financial, and US World Meds.
There were several supporting sponsors available to provide information that would be helpful to those attending. The supporting sponsors included: Acorda Therapeutics, The Alzheimer’s Association, Care Transport Group, Five Oaks Rehab, Kindred at Home, The Laurels of Salisbury, The Parkinson’s Association of the Carolinas (PAC), Penrod Medical Equipment, and Rufty Holmes Senior Center.
