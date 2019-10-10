Panthers head to London, Cam Newton spotted at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers’ motorcade left Bank of America Stadium shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. The team planned to fly from Charlotte to London Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The Panthers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in London.
Some fans even gathered at nearby Unknown Brewing to show their support for the team Wednesday. Panthers fan Mark Poole was decked out in his team apparel. He explained to WBTV why he wanted to bid the team farewell.
“Just to send the guys off, to let them know they had fan support before they went on their trip,” said Poole.
Some die-hard Panthers fans were catching a night flight to London Wednesday. Multiple travelers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport were wearing their Panthers attire.
Longtime Panthers fans Aaron and Maggie Cox were leaving for London Wednesday night. They said they planned to celebrate their anniversary in England.
“The team’s always had our heart. We’ve been there every game. We love traveling with them. Clearly this event is going to be the next level for us as football fans,” said Aaron Cox.
Some fans view the international game as an opportunity to watch their favorite team and see a different part of the world.
“Once in a lifetime experience, longtime Panthers fan, little opportunity to see London while we’re at it,” said Panthers fan April Harper.
Harper is also headed to London for the big game.
WBTV also spotted Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the airport Wednesday night.
Newton is not traveling with the team to London as he recovers from a foot injury. It is unclear where he was traveling Wednesday evening.
