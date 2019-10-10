NorthEast Foundation hosts 39th annual Foundation Fashion Night

One of the most successful additions to Foundation Fashion Night has been a “Taste of Cabarrus” prior to the runway show. This year, 15 restaurants and beverage retailers will be providing food and drinks for guests at the event which is included with the price of admission. Returning for 2019 are 2 Gals Kitchen, 73 & Main, Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, Cabarrus Brewing Company, DOUGH NY Style Bakery, Local 25, S&D Coffee & Tea Retail Center, Southern Grace Distilleries, The Smoke Pit and The Sweet Life. New this year to “Taste of Cabarrus” are Atrium Health Sodexo, Chick-fil-A Concord Parkway, Doughgirls Catering, Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q and Krispy Kreme.