NorthEast Foundation hosts 39th annual Foundation Fashion Night

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The NorthEast Foundation, whose mission is to provide philanthropic and community support for Atrium Health Cabarrus, is hosting the 39th Annual Foundation Fashion Night to support healthcare in the community. The event, which is already sold out, will be held on Oct. 22 at the City Club at Gibson Mill.
The Foundation staff and its Board of Directors have received incredible support for the event from this year’s co-chairs Dr. Reid and Ashelea Chaney, Chad and Lauren Flack and Drs. Mark and Katherine Van Poppel. Foundation Fashion Night continues to bring together members of the community and Atrium Health Cabarrus for a fantastic night of fashion, food and fundraising.
“This is such a signature event for our community,” said NorthEast Foundation Board Chair Dakeita Vanderburg. “Every year it seems to grow as more stores, restaurants and community partners get involved. The fact that Fashion Night is sold out again for the third year in a row is a testament to the commitment of the NorthEast Foundation and the community’s support of our hospital Atrium Health Cabarrus.”
Back for the third-straight year is dynamic duo Hade E. Robinson Jr., Styling Sales Manager at Nordstrom SouthPark, and Emmy Award-winning television personality Beth Troutman. The pair’s rapport and knowledge about fashion and the community keep participating models and guests alike entertained throughout the night. Troutman, who just recently returned from a three-week shoot in Pakistan, is a Cabarrus County native and motivational speaker.
One of the most successful additions to Foundation Fashion Night has been a “Taste of Cabarrus” prior to the runway show. This year, 15 restaurants and beverage retailers will be providing food and drinks for guests at the event which is included with the price of admission. Returning for 2019 are 2 Gals Kitchen, 73 & Main, Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, Cabarrus Brewing Company, DOUGH NY Style Bakery, Local 25, S&D Coffee & Tea Retail Center, Southern Grace Distilleries, The Smoke Pit and The Sweet Life. New this year to “Taste of Cabarrus” are Atrium Health Sodexo, Chick-fil-A Concord Parkway, Doughgirls Catering, Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q and Krispy Kreme.
Foundation Fashion Night would not be going into its 39th year without the support of the community and corporate partners. The Foundation would like to thank its Title Sponsors: Charlotte Radiology and S&D Coffee & Tea, as well as our Platinum Sponsors: Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates, NorthEast Anesthesia & Pain Specialists, PA, Shoe Show, Inc. and US Acute Care Solutions.
This year, there are over 70 models walking the runway representing the styles from 15 local stores. The models and stores will be announced early next week.
Since its inception in 1981, Foundation Fashion Night has raised over $1.5 million directly benefiting Atrium Health Cabarrus and will benefit the following area this year: Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, Cancer Services, Cardiac Services, Children WIN, Emergency Services, Endowment, Greatest Need, Healing Art, Jeff Gordon Children’s Center, Neurosciences, Spiritual Care, Surgical Services, Vascular Services and Women’s Services.
