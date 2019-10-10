N.C. Transportation Museum receives National Park Service grant

The N.C. Transportation Museum has in its collections the 44-seat coach built for Southern Railways to adhere to the laws of segregation at that time. It featured 22 seats in the rear that were designated for African Americans and referred to as “the Jim Crow car.” It is one of only a few such cars nationwide held by a museum for public viewing, including the Southern No. 1200 located at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.