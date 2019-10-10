N.C. homeowner shoots unruly man through door after he refuses to leave

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A homeowner shot a man who refused to leave the front of his house Tuesday night, Fayetteville police said.
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Chartley Drive shortly before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. A man standing at the front door of the home refused to leave. He began to yell and strike the door. The homeowner shot the man through the door, police said.
The 25-year-old man, identified as Malique Charles-Dore, was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Fayetteville police had already been in the area because of two other disturbance calls related to Charles-Dore.
No other information was released.
