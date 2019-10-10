Masked man sexually assaults SC woman at knife-point in front of her infant, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A 24-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman over the course of two hours in front of the victim’s infant, according to Donnie Porter, with the Greenville Police Department.
The assault happened inside the woman's Villa Road apartment during the early-morning hours on Monday, Porter said.
GPD investigators determined that Uriel Romero-Gonzalez, 24, entered the victim’s apartment through the balcony door as she slept, Porter said.
Porter said Romero-Gonzalez threatened the victim and her infant child with a knife as he sexually assaulted her.
During the assault, Romero-Gonzalez concealed his face with a mask and covered his hands with what are described as plastic sandwich bags, Porter said.
Porter said detectives were able find Romero-Gonzalez, in part, because he unknowingly dropped his cellphone inside the victim’s apartment before leaving with her purse, phone, and keys.
After GPD detectives located Romero-Gonzalez, he indicated that he was at or near the apartment on the night of the assault, according to Porter.
Romero-Gonzalez is currently in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.
He will be charged with the following charges when he is in police custody: first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and first degree burglary.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.