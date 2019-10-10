K-9 helps find missing 3-year-old Ohio boy within minutes of his disappearance

By Chris Anderson | October 9, 2019 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 8:13 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - “This is exactly why we have dog units,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook after a K-9 helped track down a missing boy.

Deputies, along with the K-9 named “Bandit,” were dispatched to a call in on Sidney Plattsville Road in Shelby County on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a missing 3-year-old child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bandit picked the boy’s scent up and safely located him within 10 minutes after responding to the call.

