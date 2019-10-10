Judge declares mistrial in 2018 fatal shooting near Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the 2018 fatal shooting near a greenway outside of uptown Charlotte.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of Rodwyn Antonio Taylor, who is charged with the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Psi’keem Walker.
The trial began Sept. 30, 2019, before The Honorable Louis A. Trosch, Jr., Superior Court Judge.
The District Attorney’s homicide team tried Taylor, 31, for first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.
On Oct. 9, 2019, jurors indicated they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. As a result, Judge Trosch declared a mistrial.
The incident happened in July near the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, which is near the Little Sugar Creek Community Garden at the corner of N Alexander and E. 17th streets. Walker, was found in the 600 block of E 16th Street with an apparent gunshot wound.
The charges against Taylor, as well as a co-defendant, remain pending at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.