Judge declares mistrial in 2018 fatal shooting near Charlotte greenway
The incident happened in July near the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, which is near the Little Sugar Creek Community Garden at the corner of N Alexander and E. 17th streets. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 10, 2019 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 6:10 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the 2018 fatal shooting near a greenway outside of uptown Charlotte.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of Rodwyn Antonio Taylor, who is charged with the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Psi’keem Walker.

The trial began Sept. 30, 2019, before The Honorable Louis A. Trosch, Jr., Superior Court Judge.

The District Attorney’s homicide team tried Taylor, 31, for first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

On Oct. 9, 2019, jurors indicated they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. As a result, Judge Trosch declared a mistrial.

The incident happened in July near the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, which is near the Little Sugar Creek Community Garden at the corner of N Alexander and E. 17th streets. Walker, was found in the 600 block of E 16th Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

The charges against Taylor, as well as a co-defendant, remain pending at this time.

