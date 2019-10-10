If you liked yesterday, you’ll like today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool readings in the 50s and 60s are common in most neighborhoods this morning under clear skies and light NE breezes.
With plenty of dry air in place, more sunshine and slightly above-average afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s are expected again today with no chance for much-needed rain.
After a pleasant evening, skies will be clear overnight with low temperatures back in the 50s again.
More sunshine and even warmer high temperatures in the lower 80s are forecast for Friday with no rain yet again. Looking beyond the workweek, rain chances remain low but do come up a little bit on Saturday as a late-day front moves into the region.
Before it does, we’ll make another run into the low to mid 80s Saturday before we back to the mid-upper 70s on Sunday. With the front slow to clear the area, I couldn’t rule out a stray shower or two on Sunday, but neither weekend day appears to be very wet.
Some long-range models are hinting at perhaps a better rain chance coming our way mid-week, but that’s a long way off. We’ll be monitoring the trends and keep you posted.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
