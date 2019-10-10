Horry police search for ‘non-verbal’ man who may be at risk

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man who can’t speak who went missing early Thursday morning.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, Roy Hardee was last seen around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Woodland Drive near Murrells Inlet.
“Roy is non-verbal, which may put him at increased risk,” the release stated.
Hardee is 5-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds, according to police. He has a shaved head, scraggly beard and glasses. When he was last seen, he was wearing shorts, a tank top and teal-colored Crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to call authorities immediately.
