Goldsboro man jailed after police say he tried to break in on Salisbury woman and children

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Goldsboro with no known connection to Salisbury is now in the Rowan County jail after a disturbing incident that took place at a woman’s home.
According to police, a woman was at home on S. Jackson Street with her children on Wednesday morning just after 8:00 am. The children were playing with toys in the bathroom. The woman heard a noise and saw a man standing outside near the window.
The man said “let me in, I’m going to come in there.” The woman took the children out of the bathroom and went into a bedroom to call 911.
The woman said that the man then went to the bedroom window. She went into the dining room and armed herself with a knife. The man tried to turn the doorknob, but could not get in.
At some point he also broke the bathroom window.
When police arrived they found the man, now identified as Rashan Devon Underwood, 39, of Goldsboro, in the cemetery on S. Fulton Street.
Underwood was uncooperative with police, telling them “you’re the ones under arrest,” and refusing to be photographed or fingerprinted. He also refused to provide his name, the name of any relatives, date of birth, phone number, or email address.
Underwood was charged with resisting police, breaking and entering, and vandalism to real property. Bond was set at $25,000.
Police say they have no evidence to indicate that Underwood knew the woman and don’t know why he was in Salisbury.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.