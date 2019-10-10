First 2019 human case of mosquito-borne virus reported in Carolinas, CDC confirms

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - The first Carolinas case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus this year has been reported in Catawba County.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis is better known as “EEE.”
It is the first case reported in the Carolinas in 2019.
"EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections. Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year," according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. "Most occur in eastern or Gulf Coast states. Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems."
11 people have died nationwide this year after contracting EEE, according to the CDC.
Health officials have not confirmed the condition of the patient in Catawba County.
The CDC said the best way to prevent contracting EEE is to use insect-repellent as directed and use other standard mosquito-control steps.
Symptoms of EEE include fever, headache, irritability, restlessness, drowsiness, anorexia, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.
