Fall colors stymied by weather but finally starting

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - In most years, this would be the peak weekend for color in the Grandfather Mountain area of the North Carolina mountains. Not this year.
The warm and dry weather through the month of September kept trees growing instead of shedding their leaves. There’s not even been a frost yet.
Cold weather, though, has started to move in. Cool mornings have kick started some leaf color change and experts say that will accelerate in the coming weeks.
Peak color near Grandfather Mountain is likely in 10 days to two weeks.
Businesses are feeling better about the situation. At Christa’s Restaurant, business has been slower than normal for October.
“It has hurt,” said owner Christa Poore.
She and others are hoping the weather continues to cool off and the leaves keep changing. October is traditionally the biggest tourist month of the year, though this time around, that could stretch into November, if the leaves wait that long.
