Drone crashes into, damages Bank of America building in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking to identify the person who was operating a drone that crashed into and damaged a Bank of America building in uptown Charlotte Wednesday evening.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the department’s airport division is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the person who is wanted for charges stemming from his operation of a drone.
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers were told that a drone had hit the outside of the sixth floor of a Bank of America building located on South Tryon Street.
Police say the operation of the drone and subsequent, minor damage caused to the building, led to charges for reckless endangerment and damage to property.
Officers say the suspect is a white male, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks and black boots.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call 911, or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.