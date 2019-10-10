CMPD: Teens robbed at gunpoint near separate Charlotte high schools, another robbed at bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for multiple groups of people they say are responsible for robbing two teenagers at gunpoint this week across from their high schools.
Police reports also show another teenager was robbed while waiting for his sibling at a bus stop in North Charlotte the next day.
The first incident happened on Monday across from Harding University High School in West Charlotte.
Police say three people with guns robbed a 16 year old nearby his high school on Alleghany Street. The suspects took his cell phone.
10 minutes later another teenager reported being robbed at gunpoint by a group of people. This robbery happened at a park across from Phillip O’Berry High School. The police report says a phone a $10 was stolen from the teenager.
Phillip O’Berry High School and Harding University High School are less than a mile away from each other.
Police have not said yet if these robberies are connected.
On Tuesday, a different teenager reported being robbed while waiting for his little brother at the bus stop in north Charlotte. The report says two suspects came up behind him and took his cell phone and headphones.
Police arrested 16-year-old Jayvion Medlin and 17-year-old Kudrekuis Carter for the bus stop robbery.
“I was surprised, I’ve lived here 12 years and I’ve never had a problem with someone bothering me," said Debbie Hernandez, who lives off of Nevin Road near one of the robberies.
She said the area is usually quiet but there are some neighborhoods nearby that see more crime.
“There are bad people who come by sometimes, so you just have to keep your eyes open and pay attention to your environment when you’re walking," she said.
Officers are still looking for the group of people responsible for the armed robberies near the west Charlotte high schools.
After three incidents nearby school property, or a school bus stop, we asked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about the safety of their students before they get to school.
CMS sent us this statement saying they do everything they can to ensure safety for students, families and staff.
“Safety is our top priority, and we make every effort to ensure that every one of our students is safe, every day. CMS encourages all staff, families and students to maintain awareness of their surroundings at all times and to immediately report suspicious or inappropriate behavior. Law enforcement officers may update you on their investigations.”
CMPD asks anyone to come forward if they know anything that can lead to an arrest in the armed robbery cases.
